Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.22. 1,415,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,296. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

