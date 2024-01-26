Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $170.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,704. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

