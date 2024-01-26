First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 13,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,976. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

