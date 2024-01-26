Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.19. 1,773,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.