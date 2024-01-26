Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.83. The company had a trading volume of 560,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,384. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -205.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Trading Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

