California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.30 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,086. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.