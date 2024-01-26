California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 27,519 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after purchasing an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.45. 492,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

