California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,584,000 after buying an additional 851,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 1,244,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.