California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Entegris stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $119.37. 629,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,010. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $126.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

