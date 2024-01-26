Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $20,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 2,194,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,992. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

