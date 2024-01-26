Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Woodward worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

