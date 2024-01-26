Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 119,113 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

