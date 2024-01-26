Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Toll Brothers worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

TOL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.83. 324,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,139. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.