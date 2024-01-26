Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of KBR worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 26.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 699,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,864. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

