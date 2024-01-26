Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.81 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. 5,139,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,479,586. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

