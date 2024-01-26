Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 313,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Crescent Point Energy worth $28,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

