Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,502 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

