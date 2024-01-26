Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,162 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,486. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

