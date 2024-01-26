Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LYB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 468,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.