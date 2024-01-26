Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 468,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.