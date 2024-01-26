Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.80 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $29,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 844,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

