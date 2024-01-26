Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Axcelis Technologies worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. 304,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

