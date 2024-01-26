Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Service Co. International worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $69.47. 278,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,098. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.