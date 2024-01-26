Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 390,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,736. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

