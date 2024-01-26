Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,321 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 1,210,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

