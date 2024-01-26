Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.59. 7,901,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,845,938. The firm has a market cap of $402.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

