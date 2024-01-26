SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM remained flat at $19.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,935. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Wedbush increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SLM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SLM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

