Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 5,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,428.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Up 4.1 %

COUR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 767,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Coursera by 709.3% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coursera by 207.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.