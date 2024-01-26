Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.150-0.150 EPS.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,373. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on CHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.