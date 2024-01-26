Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $15,021.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,880.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00160694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.93 or 0.00575286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00377838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00168470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,590,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

