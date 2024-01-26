UniBot Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.50 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, UniBot has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $72.50 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $72.50 or 0.00173120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 68.67831188 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,038,783.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

