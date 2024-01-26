CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $40.13 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.87 or 0.99991456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00215748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04825689 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,473,422.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.