The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 94,807 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78.

On Monday, January 22nd, Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 350,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.