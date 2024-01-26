Philip Blake Hodge Buys 8,500 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 8,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,730.00.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Philip Blake Hodge bought 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Philip Blake Hodge bought 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

TSE:PNE remained flat at C$1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,553. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. On average, analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0600624 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

