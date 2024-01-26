Susquehanna Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $77.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $52.61. 3,777,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

