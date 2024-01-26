Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,791. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

