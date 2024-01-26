Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. 3,667,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956,851. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

