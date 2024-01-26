Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 149,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,140. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

