Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. 346,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 190,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.