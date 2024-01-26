Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

RXRX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 2,252,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,163. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,772 shares of company stock worth $3,312,598. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

