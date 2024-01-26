New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.9 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. 429,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,340. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

