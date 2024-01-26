AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 267,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 354,031 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $4.02.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HKD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the first quarter valued at $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.



