Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,405,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,580,120 shares.The stock last traded at $78.37 and had previously closed at $78.58.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

