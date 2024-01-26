Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,405,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,580,120 shares.The stock last traded at $78.37 and had previously closed at $78.58.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
