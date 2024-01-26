Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,718,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,464 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

