Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 201,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 147,498 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $26.79.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 128,745 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,034,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

