Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 201,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 147,498 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $26.79.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
