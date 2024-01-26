SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 29,818 shares.The stock last traded at $135.76 and had previously closed at $135.63.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
