SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 29,818 shares.The stock last traded at $135.76 and had previously closed at $135.63.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.