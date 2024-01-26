PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.29. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 579 shares.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.