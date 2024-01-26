Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 291,436 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 1,818,673 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

