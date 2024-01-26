Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 944,078 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 2,461,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 1,473,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,966 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

