First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Gap Down to $84.99

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.99, but opened at $82.95. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 12,465 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
