First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Gap Down to $84.99

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.99, but opened at $82.95. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 12,465 shares trading hands.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

