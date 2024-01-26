Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $9.39. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,349,305 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 63.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

